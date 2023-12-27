Measure is part of the new management’s objective of “restoring the impartiality” of state vehicles

The Polish government announced this Wednesday (Dec 28, 2023) that it will “liquidate” state communication companies, such as television and radio channels and news agencies. The measure is part of the new government's commitment to “restore impartiality” of state media. The opposition said that the measure is “irregular” and will try to stop it.

The leader of Poland's Civic Coalition, Donald Tusk (center), was elected on December 11 as the country's new prime minister. He defeated then-conservative Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in the Polish parliament by 248 votes in favor and 201 against. The victory ended 8 years of rule by the right-wing PiS (Law and Justice) party in the country.

A “sale off” gives state-owned communications companies and their employees more protection against political disputes and government changes, ensuring the employment of public servants even with a lack of funding and allowing for restructuring.

When the new government took office, it began a reform of state media institutions that, according to critics, became means of propaganda during PiS's 8 years in power.

This Wednesday's measure (Dec 28, 2023) comes after President Andrzej Duda, an ally of PiS, decided to veto the new government's spending proposals for public financing of media.

“Because of the decision of the President of the Republic of Poland to suspend funding for public media, I have decided to liquidate the companies Telewizja Polska SA, Polskie Radio SA and Polska Agencja Prasowa SA”said Polish Minister of Culture Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz.

“In the current situation, such action will guarantee the continued operation of these companies, carry out the necessary restructuring and avoid the dismissal of employees in these companies”he stated.