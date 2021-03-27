Warsaw (Reuters)

The Polish Football Association said that goalkeeper Okach Skorbsky has been excluded from the squad for the Andorra and England 2022 World Cup qualifiers, after he was infected with the Corona virus.

Scorpiosky, 29, became the second player to be infected with Covid-19 in the national team, after Leeds United’s Maticus Klech.

The symptoms appeared on Scorpsky, the Italian goalkeeper of Bologna, on Thursday evening, and he entered self-isolation the next day, after his positive sample came and Carol Nemchiski was called instead.

Poland, which drew 3-3 with Hungary, host Andorra today before heading out to face England at Wembley Stadium next Wednesday.