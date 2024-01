Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 7:36 p.m.



| Updated 7:58 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Within the framework of Fitur, the Fortaleza Sound festival in Lorca announced six new additions to the line-up of this sound event, which will be held on June 28, 29 and 30 in the City of the Sun. Thus, Elyella, Niña polaca, Los Invaders, Kuve,…