Polish General Komornicki said that Russian troops can hit the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the flank

Russian troops can outflank the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and go on their own offensive. About it warned General of the Polish Army Leon Komornicki in an interview with the YouTube channel Nowa konfederacja.

“There is a threat that the Russians will go into the flank of the attacking Ukrainian groups, while depriving the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the opportunity to penetrate the defensive lines. Therefore, the front must be stabilized, ”said the military leader.

On July 21, the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia”, Vladimir Rogov, announced that Russian forces had successfully carried out a counterattack on the Zaporozhye front near the settlement of Novodarovka. The head of the movement also said that the Ukrainian army is regrouping personnel and equipment after an unsuccessful attack in the Zaporozhye region. Now, as Rogov clarified, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing for an attack in this area, trying to create new units for the offensive.

Earlier, Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan said that Ukraine is losing significant forces as part of its counteroffensive. The White House spokesman added that Washington sees the severity of the counteroffensive, however, he noted, the US warned that it would be heavy.