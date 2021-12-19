Polish soldier Emil Chechko, who fled to Belarus, must be shot. This was stated by the former commander of the ground forces of Poland Waldemar Skshipczak in an interview with the portal. wPolityce…

“A criminal, a deserter. Bullet in the head and demotion. Sorry, but it couldn’t be otherwise, ”the Pole called for execution.

According to him, during the war Chechko went over to the side of the conditional enemy. In this regard, the ten years in prison, which he faces on the criminal charges of the prosecutor’s office, cannot be considered a sufficient punishment.

Earlier, Onet, citing its own sources, reported that Chechko was suspected of spying for Minsk. According to the portal, this version is one of the most serious for the Polish special services.

It became known about the crossing of the Belarusian border by a Polish soldier on December 17. The State Border Committee of Belarus said that on the eve of a serviceman of the Polish Armed Forces, Chechko, born in 1996, who deserted from the 11th Mazurian Artillery Regiment, was stopped by a patrol in the border strip.