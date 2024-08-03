Polish General Jakubczyk Recalled From NATO Headquarters Over Homophobia, Racism

NATO allies have sent a petition to Polish authorities asking them to recall Brigadier General Artur Jakubczyk from the International Military Staff at NATO Headquarters. reported Rzeczpospolita newspaper.

According to the publication, the reason was violations during the competition for the position of head of the intelligence policy department in the intelligence and security department at NATO headquarters: Jakubczyk tried to promote a candidate from Poland. In addition, the behavior of the Polish general is described as racist and homophobic.

The Polish Ministry of Defense confirmed on social media that a recall procedure is underway against Jakubchik.

Earlier, the commander of the Eurocorps, Polish Lieutenant General Jaroslaw Gromadziński, was dismissed from his post. The Polish counterintelligence service began an investigation into him.