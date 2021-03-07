The former commander of the Polish land forces, General Waldemar Skrypchak, described a possible scenario of military operations in the Kaliningrad region with the participation of NATO troops. He wrote about this in the publication Defense 24.

He pointed out that in the event of an armed conflict in the region, the forces of the Baltic Fleet and the troops of the Kaliningrad defense region will play a key role. In addition to the operating motorized rifle brigades, at least two full-fledged divisions can be mobilized, and there is also enough modernized military equipment in the storage depots to equip two motorized rifle brigades and two or three tank regiments.

These units are likely to be tasked with blocking the movement of NATO troops into the Baltic states, Sksipchak said. All in all, according to him, Russian troops will need from two to four days to capture the Baltic states. Further, hostilities will move to the southern part of the Baltic Sea and in the direction of the Polish coast.

In November 2020, Colonel Vladimir Anokhin, vice-president of the Academy of Geopolitical Problems, suggested that in the event of NATO aggression in the Kaliningrad region, Russia would “turn off” enemy control systems in Poland, the Baltic States and over the Baltic Sea. According to him, in this case, conditions will be created under which the enemy will not be able to assess operational and tactical information. “Electronic warfare means will protect a large space and, in addition, will operate deep into the territory of our opponents,” the expert said.

In October 2019, Dr. Richard Hooker, a senior researcher at the Jamestown Foundation (USA), predicted that a potential military conflict between Russia and NATO countries in the Baltics would primarily lead to the loss of the Kaliningrad region.

In September of the same year, the commander of the US Air Force in Europe, Jeffrey Harrigan, announced that the Pentagon had a plan to break through the multilayer air defense of the Kaliningrad region.