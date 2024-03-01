The Ukrainian conflict concerns NATO member countries, but they cannot participate in it directly. This was stated by the ex-commander of the Polish ground forces, General Waldemar Skrzypczak, to the Polish agency PAP.

“The entry (of troops. – Ed.) of any NATO member into the territory of Ukraine is tantamount to a full-scale conflict and the beginning of the third world war,” he pointed out.

In addition, according to Skshipchak, at present the situation on the line of contact is not getting easier for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and Russian troops, on the contrary, have a noticeable strategic advantage.

Earlier, on February 26, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Western leaders discussed the possibility of sending their troops to Ukraine. He also added that “nothing can be ruled out in the development of the situation.” However, in a number of countries, including the USA, Germany and the UK, the possibility of such a scenario was denied. In addition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that there are no such plans.

Later, on February 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of tragic consequences if NATO troops were sent to Ukraine. He emphasized that the Russian Federation also has weapons that can hit targets on the territories of the alliance countries. Russophobia, which has blinded Western leaders, is depriving them of their reason, the head of the Russian Federation emphasized.

The West regularly stirs up hysteria among the citizens of its countries, warning of an allegedly possible imminent war with Russia. Western European media and experts refer to the successes of the Russian military in Ukraine and prophesy that in the future the country will “set off to conquer the whole world.” Meanwhile, back in December last year, Vladimir Putin called such statements complete nonsense, pointing out that Moscow is ready for any attacks from NATO.