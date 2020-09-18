The Belarusian-Polish border is currently operating as usual without changes, reported To the Polish Press Agency at the country’s Foreign Ministry on September 17.

“According to the information received from the border guard, at the moment the Polish-Belarusian border is functioning normally, without any changes,” the department said.

Earlier on Thursday, Lukashenka said that he was forced to “put half of the army under arms and close the state border with the West, primarily with Lithuania and Poland.” The Ukrainian border has also been heavily guarded.

In response, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov said that President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko should “drink some water” and calm down.

In his opinion, the head of Belarus is trying to manipulate, blaming the neighbors for the problems. The Ukrainian minister advised Lukashenko to look for a “beam in his own eye.”

Since August 9, protest actions of those who disagree with the results of the presidential elections have continued in Belarus. According to official figures, the incumbent head of state was re-elected for a sixth term with 80.1% of the vote. The opposition and Western countries accused Lukashenko of falsification and refused to recognize him as a legitimate president. The Belarusian leader himself accused the opposition, which, in his opinion, is being led from abroad, of trying to seize power.

The EU threatened Minsk with sanctions, and the European Parliament adopted a resolution in which it called for freezing any transfers of funds to Minsk and stopping the issuance of loans.