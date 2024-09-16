Sikorsky: Ukraine should deprive citizens of citizenship for evading mobilization

Ukraine should look at the example of other countries and think about revoking citizenship for evading mobilization. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski proposed such a step to Kyiv in interview to the publication “European Truth”.

“If you fail to show up for the annual reservist exercises in Switzerland or even Finland, you risk losing your citizenship,” the diplomat said.

He added that the Ukrainian authorities need to create material incentives for Ukrainian citizens in European countries to attract them to serve in the ranks of the Armed Forces of the Republic (AF).

Earlier, Sikorski, in an interview with Monde, voiced the idea that the countries of the European Union (EU) should stop paying benefits to Ukrainian refugees, so as not to help citizens avoid conscription. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga welcomed the call of his Polish counterpart.