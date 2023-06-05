Home page politics

A burnt-out car in the Belgorod region of Russia. © IMAGO/Tsitsagi Nikita

Polish soldiers were allegedly on Russian soil. However, these were not NATO soldiers, but a volunteer corps, which is subordinate to Ukraine.

Belgorod – Russian politicians, such as Russian President Vladimir Putin or Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, have long put forward the narrative that “the West” would start a war against the Russia to lead. The delivery of weapon systems, such as battle tanks, has given this story a boost. In fact, the western NATO countries are not in direct military conflict with Russia. However, a group of Polish soldiers is said to have actually been on the Ukrainian side in Belgorod.

Specifically, it is a Polish volunteer corps, which bears the name PDK. The group claims to be there and shares pictures of themselves via Telegram.

Ukraine war: Polish soldiers on Russian soil?

The statements made by the Polish soldiers, who are experts in reconnaissance and sabotage, are relatively unequivocal. They would often be asked if they had actually taken part in a maneuver at Belgorod. “The answer is unequivocal: of course,” the group writes. The Volunteer Corps also released several images, one of which shows a wounded soldier, to prove they were actually in the Russian region.

The KDP is a special unit that does not belong to the Ukrainian Foreign Legion, but reports directly to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was in the aftermath of the war in the Ukraine founded. According to the Polish medium onet The unit is an extremely strict, disciplined group.

According to experts, Polish units are not NATO troops

However, these are not NATO troops who Ukraine war actively intervene. This is due to the fact that although they are Polish citizens, their unit is integrated into the Ukrainian military. The military expert Thomas Wiegold classifies the situation as follows t-online reports: “If foreign nationals fight for the Ukrainian army, they are not NATO troops. It doesn’t matter whether they are Poles or Americans.”

Although it is not about an intervention by NATO soldiers in the war, it can be assumed that the leadership in Moscow will not miss the opportunity to exploit Polish soldiers for Russian propaganda. (LP)