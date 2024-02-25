The farmers' protests in Europe, far from ending, are intensifying. This Sunday, February 25, Polish protesters blocked the border crossing in Slubice, which connects with Germany, with their tractors. There are several demands from farmers, which have led to road blockades with the presence of protesters to pressure the Government and the European Union.

In Slubice, a city located between Poland and Germany, where several important routes converge, Polish farmers gathered with their tractors on Sunday to block this border crossing.

They decided to express their discontent about the regulations of the European Union (EU), regarding the European Green Deal, and about the imports of products outside the bloc.

“They must start taking us seriously,” said Dariusz Wrobel, one of the movement's organizers, noting that agricultural production in the European Union must be taken care of.

The Green Deal was approved in 2020 and seeks to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. According to farmers, measures such as the use of pesticides or limits on fertilizer have harmed their livelihoods, as has excessive bureaucracy, which is why they are calling for simplification of agricultural standards.

Their initial intention was to block the road for 25 consecutive days. A measure that was dissuaded, after speaking with local authorities and businessmen.

Protests over Ukrainian grain

This Sunday's day adds to a list of de facto measures that Polish farmers have taken. In addition to complaints about the Green Deal, they claim that Brussels has allowed the entry of Ukrainian agricultural products that, according to them, do not respect the bloc's standards.

Although Poland has expressed its opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the entry of its grain has been a nuisance for its farmers. On several occasions, protesters have blocked border crossings with Ukraine.

Two days ago they even threw 160 tons of corn, supposedly exported from Ukraine, onto the train tracks in Kotomierz, about 300 km northwest of Warsaw. They explained that the low price of Ukrainian grain endangers the Polish agricultural sector.





01:43 ©

Speaking to AFP on February 23, the Polish government said Warsaw and kyiv are “far from an agreement” on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.

The constant blockades on the common border led the authorities to classify the crossings as “critical infrastructure.”

The protests prompted a call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Polish leaders to meet at the border to resolve the farmers' blockade.

A demonstration that has also raised another alert due to a sign from one of the protesters that said: “Putin, put things in order in Ukraine, Brussels and with our rulers.”

European farmers continue protests

Demonstrations by farmers have been held in 25 of the 27 states of the European Union. Hundreds of tractors have closed roads in the main capitals of the bloc and have managed to get the EU to review some measures of the Green Deal.







01:41

On February 2, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, held a meeting with farmers' representatives and promised new initiatives and regulations to try to lower tensions in each country.

Copa-Cogeca, an organization of farmers and agricultural cooperatives in the EU, initially noted the meeting with Von der Leyen as positive, but warned that it will continue to be vigilant so that promises are fulfilled and agriculture is put at the center. of European food policy.

“What our farmers need is the confidence of non-excessive regulation. What they need are fair prices for their products, since they are the most sustainable in the world,” said Lode Ceyssens, president of the farmers union.

With AFP, Reuters and AP.