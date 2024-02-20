Zet: Polish farmers called on Putin to restore “order with Ukraine and Brussels”

In a protest by Polish farmers against the import of Ukrainian grain on February 20, demonstrators took to the streets across the country. They used posters against Kyiv and Brussels, as well as pro-Russian banners, Zet reports.

Photos from the protest site show slogans on posters; one of the banners attached to a car contains a call on Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring “order to Ukraine, Brussels and our rulers.”

Farmers' protests across Poland began on February 9. It was announced that the strikes would last 30 days. One of the main demands is to stop the flow of agri-food products from Ukraine to the Polish market. To achieve what they wanted, farmers staged a blockade on the border common with the republic.

It is noted that the police did not interfere with the protests and often accompanied columns of tractors.

From a message from the Border Service of Ukraine it became known that on Tuesday, February 20, farmers in Poland tightened the blockade of transport at several checkpoints on the border. At one checkpoint, the protesters decided to block the movement of trucks, and somewhere else, completely block the path of all transport.

The Polish authorities supported the protest, Zelensky called what was happening a mockery

The nationwide protest of farmers was supported by the government of the country, this was stated by the Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic, Czeslaw Sekierski.

Farmers have reason to fear for their future and demand to limit the influx of goods from Ukraine Czeslaw SekierskiHead of the Ministry of Agriculture of Poland

The European Parliament (EP) also supported the right of Polish farmers to protest against the policies of their governments due to unfair competition caused by supplies from Ukraine. Thus, MP from France Aurelia Besnier, in an address to the European Commission (EC), called what was happening the legitimate anger of farmers.

Several days after the start of the protests, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky described the situation with the ongoing blockade of the border with the word “mockery.” According to him, only five percent of Ukrainian agricultural exports pass through the Polish border and “in fact, the situation is not in grain, but rather in politics.”

Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko demanded a decisive response from the European Commission to the protests. She called the actions of the farmers a violation of public order.

The protests sparked reactions in other countries. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala accused Polish farmers of working for the Kremlin.

Protesters destroy containers with Ukrainian grain

On February 11, Polish farmers moved from blocking the passage of trucks from Ukraine to serious action. They emptied grain from trucks in the village of Dorohuske on the border. Empty trucks were forced to return to Ukraine.

The incident repeated on February 20. Polish farmers blocked the railway at the Medika-Schegini checkpoint on the border and filled it with Ukrainian grain. The actions of the farmers as part of the protest were captured on video.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasily Zvarych said that Kiev demanded that Warsaw punish Polish protesters for spilling Ukrainian grain. He called the incident a disgrace and disrespect for the work of Ukrainian farmers.

Polish protests could worsen Kyiv's position in the war zone

The blockade of Ukrainian borders could result in a weakening of Ukraine’s position in the conflict zone, since protesters interfere not only with the export of grain from the republic, but also with the import of military cargo into its territory.

The first message about the delay of military cargo at the border appeared on February 17. The person responsible for receiving humanitarian cargo for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said that not only was the car blocked, but they allegedly tried to attack the driver, and the Polish protesters themselves were intoxicated.

On February 19, Ukrainian volunteer Nazar Smyk confirmed that the Poles had not allowed trucks with military equipment to cross the border for three days, attaching photographs of the trucks. Smyk called the culprits of what was happening Polish Selyukhs, adding an obscene epithet.

European Commission representative Olof Gill called on Poland to ensure the transit of goods to Ukraine.

Polish national authorities must ensure passenger rights and free transport of goods, which is key to EU internal market supply chains Olof Gillrepresentative of the European Commission

Gill noted that contacts have already been established between the EC and all affected EU member states, and the EU coordination group on agriculture is working to resolve the problem.