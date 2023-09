Pope Francis, greeting the faithful in 2013, at the Vatican. This Sunday, he said that the Polish family “represented a ray of light in the darkness of World War II” | Photo: EFE

The Catholic Church beatified this Sunday (10) a Polish family of nine people murdered by the Nazis in March 1944, for protecting Jewish families from the Holocaust. The beatification ceremony for Jozef and Wiktoria Ulma and their seven children, including a baby who was in his mother’s womb and would have been born at the time of the murder, took place in the village of Markowa, in southeastern Poland, where the family lived at the time of the massacre. . This is the first time that an entire family has been beatified on the same occasion.

During the mass, where Polish President Andrzej Duda was present, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro read a letter from Pope Francis, authorizing “that from now on the venerable Servants of God, Jozef and Wiktoria Ulma, spouses and their seven children, (who) They fearlessly sacrificed their lives for the love of their brothers and welcomed into their home those who suffered persecution, receive the title of blessed.”

After the Angelus prayer this Sunday, in St. Peter’s Square, the Pope recalled that the Polish family experienced martyrdom not for publicly proclaiming the Catholic faith, but for bearing witness to the Gospel in their everyday attitudes, offering “refuge for some Jews who were being persecuted.” “To the hatred and violence that characterized that time, they opposed evangelical love. May this Polish family, which represented a ray of light in the darkness of World War II, be for all of us a model to be imitated in the drive for good and in service to those who need it most,” he said.

After the beatification ceremony, a painting of the family and a reliquary containing their remains were displayed to the Polish faithful of Markowa. Beatification is the last step before the recognition of a person’s holiness by the Catholic Church.

“Thank you for showing the historical truth about that time, about the fate of Poles and Jews in this land under German occupation, that everyone wanted to survive and yet did not shy away from such final acts of brotherhood and mercy,” said the president of Poland , in a statement reproduced by Reuters news agency.