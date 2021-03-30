Polish envoy to the United Nations in Lebanon, Ioana Vroniska

According to diplomatic sources, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has chosen the Ambassador of Poland to the International Organization, Ioana Vroneska, (63 years), to take over the position of the Special Coordinator of the United Nations in Lebanon, succeeding the Slovakian Jan Kubi.

A diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Guterres “informed the Security Council of his intention to appoint Ioana Vronesca as the Special Coordinator of the United Nations in Lebanon, and the Security Council agreed to this option.”

Other diplomats confirmed this information, noting that the members of the Security Council did not object to this appointment and gave the Secretary-General their approval for it at the end of last week.

The diplomats added that the official announcement of the appointment of the Polish diplomat to her new position will take place soon.

Polish diplomacy is fluent in Arabic, French and English, and has studied in Algeria, Egypt and France.

During her career, she fluctuated in many positions, as she was her country’s ambassador to Egypt (1999-2003) and Morocco, where she was also responsible for Mauritania and Senegal (2005-2010). She was also the Ambassador of the European Union to Jordan (2011 to 2015).

Since 2017, Froniska moved to New York, where she held the position of Permanent Representative of Poland to the United Nations. While assuming this mission, the United Nations General Assembly specifically tasked her with relaunching intergovernmental negotiations to reform the UN Security Council with the aim of expanding it to include new members to better represent today’s world.