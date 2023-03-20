On March 19, the Polish Embassy in France denied the words of its own ambassador, Jan Emerik Rosciszewski, about Warsaw’s readiness to become a participant in the conflict with Russia when Kyiv is defeated.

“In connection with the emerging comments on the interview of Ambassador Rostsishevsky to the French channel LCI on March 18 of this year, we draw your attention to the fact that in some media it was interpreted out of the context in which it was given,” the diplomatic mission said.

As the embassy notes, during a conversation with a journalist, Rostsishevsky insisted on assistance to Kyiv from the allies.

The diplomatic mission drew attention to the fact that in the full version of the conversation there is allegedly no promise of Poland’s direct participation in the conflict. It is specified that the Polish ambassador only warned about the consequences of losing Kyiv, in particular about the risk of “an attack or drawing Russia into the war by the next countries of Central Europe, the Baltic countries and Poland.”

In addition, according to the statement of the Polish embassy, ​​in other fragments of the conversation with the TV channel, the ambassador clearly says that Warsaw is not at war, but “will do everything to help Ukraine defend itself in this conflict.”

Also, the Polish diplomatic mission criticized attempts to find “sensational statements” and regarded them as “malicious”.

Earlier in the day, Polish Ambassador to France Jan Emeric Rosciszewski said that Warsaw would directly come into conflict with Russia if Ukraine showed its failure on the battlefield. According to the diplomat, Kyiv allegedly defends Western values ​​and culture, so victory is necessary.

In turn, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov called the statement of the Polish ambassador about joining the Ukrainian conflict in the event of the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) presumptuous.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted on March 17 that Poland and Slovakia, by supplying MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, are increasing their level of direct involvement in the conflict.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.