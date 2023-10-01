Donald Tusk believes that he will oust the Law and Justice party, which has been in power for eight years.

Opposition protesters filled the streets of Warsaw on Sunday afternoon, when the leader of the pro-EU Citizens’ Forum party and former prime minister Donald Hardly called anti-government demonstration started.

Despite the convener, supporters of all opposition parties from different parts of Poland came to the demonstration.

The organizers have named the demonstration the “March of a Million Hearts”. The aim is to beat the July record, when half a million people took part in the demonstration, according to the Warsaw city administration.

“When you see these hundreds of thousands of smiling faces, you get a good feeling that a turning point in the history of our country is at hand,” Tusk said, according to news agency AFP.

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in the center of Warsaw on Sunday. See also Taiwan | Having angered China, Lithuania opened a chamber of commerce in Taiwan

Polish parliamentary elections will be held in two weeks, and Tusk believes he will win the elections Jaroslaw Kaczyński led by the Law and Justice party, or PiS.

The conservative PiS has ruled Poland for eight years, and the EU has frozen Poland’s stimulus money due to violations of the rule of law. Citizens, on the other hand, have risen to the barricades, among other things, angered by the strict abortion legislation.

The latest dispute concerns the law pushed through by PiS, according to which “Russian influencers-agents” should not be accepted for public office. The law entered into force at the end of May, and it has received criticism from human rights organizations due to its vagueness, among other things.

The law has been nicknamed “lex Tusk” because Kaczyński is believed to have drafted it to crush his opponent.

Tusk and Kaczyński disagree on almost everything except opposing Russia and supporting Ukraine.

See also MST invades Suzano farms in the first wave of actions in the new Lula government - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO The leader of the Civic Forum party and former prime minister Donald Tusk (center) marched in the lead of the protesters.

Opposition the July demonstration was organized on the 34th anniversary of the 1989 election. The elections were the first free elections in communist Poland since 1947. The following year, the leader of the Solidarity movement Lech Walesa was elected president of Poland.

On Friday, Walesa celebrated his 80th birthday at his home in Gdansk. He said ABC channel in an interview that the only salvation for Poland is to wrest power from the PiS party. According to preliminary information, Walesa was coming to Sunday’s demonstration in Warsaw.

PiS still leads opinion polls, but the gap with the Citizens’ Forum has narrowed. According to forecasts, neither main party will be able to form a post-election government on their own.