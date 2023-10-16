Polish elections | Donald Tusk’s coalition would return Poland to EU support – there would also be difficulties

According to researcher Katalin Miklossy, there is no tradition of consensus politics in the Eastern EU.

Polish In Sunday’s parliamentary elections, the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) seems to have received the most votes based on door-to-door polls, but the opposition Donald Hardly however, the coalition he assembled is getting a majority in the parliament.

The final results are expected on Tuesday at the latest.

By 4:30 on Monday afternoon, PiS would get 200 seats in the 460-seat lower house of parliament, and its ally the Confederation Party 12. It is unlikely that the coalition would get 163 seats, Kolmas tie 55 and the left-wing coalition 30.

One big thing when thinking about the future government is also the vote threshold, because it is 5 percent for parties and 8 percent for coalitions.

“The support of the left-wing coalition, which has been very critical of the government led by the PiS party, has been close to 8 percent or a little over in door-to-door polls. The question is which parties will go to the government negotiations. Everything is pretty much still open,” says the Eastern European researcher Katalin Miklóssy from the Alexander Institute of the University of Helsinki.

If the citizens’ forum led by Tusk and its allies get a majority and form a government, according to Miklóssy’s assessment, there will be changes at least to Poland’s EU policy.

“If the opposition wins, it means returning to the EU line. At least Tusk’s party will probably change the course of weakening the rule of law and strengthen the institution of democracy. In fact, Poland does not even have a very big job ahead of it, because it only has to guarantee the independence of the courts. In Poland, it is now easier to make a turn towards the EU.”

However, Miklóssy highlights how pro-EU Poland would become under Tusk’s leadership. The EU’s goal to make the sharing of responsibility regarding refugees mandatory does not please Tusk either.

“Donald Tusk’s government will stand against it or at least take a very critical view of it. For a long time, it has been quite an essential question that immigrants from the Middle East and Africa should not come to Poland. On a general level, however, it is certain that democracy will be repaired and EU relations will warm up.”

Although Donald Tusk would start to form a new government, according to Miklóssy there may be difficulties ahead. A government coalition that is too broad, where the parties come from ideologically different sides, does not promise a good forecast for the length of the reign.

“There is no tradition of consensus politics in the Eastern EU. If the coalition is too far-fetched, i.e. the left, conservatives influenced by liberalism, Christian conservatives and those more on the right are gathered together, I think it is likely that it will not have good conditions to stay together.”

According to Miklóssy, the situation would then be similar to that in Slovakia. The country had a party coalition that was too broad, which fell into its own impossibility. The coalition had no ideological ties.

In September Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki shuddered to say that Poland would no longer support Ukraine. President of Poland Andrzej Duda rushed to explain that Morawiecki’s speech had been misinterpreted. How is support for Poland now after the elections?

“In no way. Since the annexation of Crimea, Poland has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine. There is a consensus on support for Ukraine, except of course the confederation party, which is the only party against it.”