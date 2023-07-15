Polish doctors received all the necessary information about the condition of ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, who is in the Vivamed clinic, and did not reveal any signs of poisoning in the tests. This was announced on Saturday, July 15, by the doctor and clinical director of the medical institution Zurab Chkhaidze.

Polish doctors arrived in Georgia at the request of members of the Saakashvili family and conducted a study of the politician’s health.

“We discussed everything, including the records of our nutritionist, endocrinologist, the menu we proposed, the calorie intake that the patient needs. <...> In the conversation, we recorded our desire and regret that the patient did not fully take into account our recommendations. The Polish doctors received all the information,” Chkhaidze quotes “RIA News“.

The doctor added that the Polish colleagues also got acquainted with the results of analyzes from Georgia and Germany, according to which “there is no talk of any metal poisoning.”

On July 2, Saakashvili participated in the court session via video link from the hospital. The condition of the former president of Georgia was not very good: he lost a lot of weight and noted physical weakness.

After that, on July 3, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky summoned the Georgian Ambassador to the Foreign Ministry and expressed a strong protest, he was ordered to leave the country within 48 hours. The ambassador left Ukraine on July 6. Zelensky also called on the Georgian authorities to transfer Saakashvili to Ukraine, where he would be provided with treatment and care.

By this time, information about Saakashvili’s state of health varies. The clinical director of the Vivamedi clinic, where the former leader has been staying since May 2022, Zurab Chkhaidze, said on May 17 that the health condition of the convicted ex-president had improved.

However, American doctors hired by the Saakashvili family diagnosed him with several dozen diseases, including heavy metal poisoning. Specialists from Georgia did not confirm this. The latter argue that Saakashvili’s weight loss was caused by a refusal to eat well and take the necessary drugs.

The ex-president arrived in Georgia in October 2021, then was arrested and placed in a prison in the city of Rustavi.