Doctor Chkhaidze said that Polish doctors did not reveal poisoning in Saakashvili’s tests

Zurab Chkhaidze, clinical director of the Vivamed clinic in Tbilisi, said that Polish doctors had received all the necessary information about the condition of ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, who was in a medical institution, and did not reveal any signs of poisoning in the tests. His words lead RIA News.

According to him, the notes of the nutritionist, the endocrinologist, the menu proposed by the clinic, the number of calories the patient needed were discussed. In the penitentiary service of the country, it was recorded what kind of food Saakashvili’s family members bring, it does not even make up a quarter of the required calories.

Chkhaidkhze added that it was recorded that the patient did not fully comply with the recommendations of specialists, which was also taken into account by Polish doctors.

Colleagues confirmed that Saakashvili’s condition would have been better if he had taken the recommended food. In addition, the results of analyzes from Georgia and Germany did not reveal metal poisoning.

The director of the clinic clarified that the Polish doctors agreed that the indicators, according to these documents, are normal. The ex-president’s condition is now assessed as stable.

Earlier, the Ministry of Justice of Georgia accused one of the Polish doctors involved in the health of the former president of the country, Mikheil Saakashvili, of trying to illegally export his analysis. According to the Minister of Justice Rati Bregadze, the doctor wrapped a sample of the analysis taken from Saakashvili in paper, hid it in his shoes and tried to secretly take it out of the territory of the Vivamed private clinic in Tbilisi.