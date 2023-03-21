Home page politics

Vincent Bussow

If Ukraine were to lose, they would be “forced” to enter the conflict with Russia. With this sentence, a Polish ambassador caused a great stir.

Warsaw/Paris – The Polish ambassador to France caused a stir with a statement on the Ukraine war. In an interview with French TV channel LCI, the diplomat said that in the event of Ukraine’s defeat, Poland would have to enter the conflict. The embassy has since backtracked.

“If Ukraine does not manage not to defend its independence, we will have no other choice, we will be forced to enter the conflict.” With these words, Jan Emeryk Rościszewski had an avalanche of reactions on Saturday (March 18). triggered. Online, conspiracy ideologues seized on the comment to argue that the real aggression in the Ukraine conflict comes from the West. Anti-Russia hardliners, on the other hand, viewed the statement sympathetically as a direct announcement of military action against Moscow. A left-wing MP from Poland also called for the resignation of the ambassador, like the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported.

Poland’s ambassador to France caused a stir by saying that if Ukraine were defeated, it would be necessary to enter the conflict with Russia. (Archive image) © Sameer Al-Doumy/afp

Ukraine war: Interview with Polish ambassador causes excitement

The Polish embassy in France at least indirectly acknowledged the testimony of its representative. On the official Twitter account of the authority is still a Excerpt of the interview to see, which is titled with the controversial article in French in the wording. The 180-degree turn came the following day, also via Twitter.

Ukraine war: Polish embassy comments on controversial statement

According to the embassy’s statement, the Polish diplomat’s statement was considered “detached from the context in which it was made”. If you “carefully follow the entire conversation” it can be understood that there was “no announcement of direct participation by Poland” in the Ukraine war. Instead, the ambassador only warned of the consequences of Ukraine’s defeat, such as the possibility of Russia attacking the Baltic States or Poland.

NATO does not want to enter into a direct conflict with Russia in the Ukraine war. (Archive image) © Darek Delmanowicz/dpa

Regardless of whether the statement is based on damage limitation or correction, the statement itself can no longer be retracted. In the minds of those who actually demand or fear direct Western involvement in the Ukraine war, after the announcement that Poland and Slovakia want to supply fighter jets to Ukraine, it is probably the next step on a staircase of escalation. (vbu)