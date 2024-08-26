Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland Tomczyk: the country is in a state of hybrid war

Poland is currently in a state of hybrid war, said Deputy Minister of Defense Cezary Tomczyk. His words leads Polish News Agency (PAP).

“We can say directly that Poland is in a state of war today, only in a state of hybrid war,” he emphasized, commenting on the situation on the border with Belarus and the incidents with allegedly Russian weather balloons discovered on Polish territory.

As Tomczyk pointed out, weather balloons are a cheap tool that can easily affect the entire country. According to him, the launch of such objects can lead to “discussions and divisions in society” and to citizens’ mistrust of the state.

A previously unidentified object, tentatively identified as a weather balloon, fell in the Podlaskie Voivodeship in eastern Poland. Police officers who arrived assumed it was a meteorological instrument. They decided to test the find for radiation and discovered that it had Cyrillic inscriptions on it.