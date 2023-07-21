Polish deputies Janusz Kowalski and Dariusz Klimczak on July 20 staged a rough skirmish during the discussion of grain imports from Ukraine on the air of the TV channel Polsat.

Kowalski of Sovereign Poland, an ally of the ruling Law and Justice party, accused Klimczak, a member of the opposition Polish People’s Party (PPP), of wanting to liberalize trade with Ukraine.

In turn, Klimchak denied the accusations, but Kovalsky recalled that in 2014 the PPP, as part of the ruling coalition, abolished customs duties for Ukraine, “without protecting Polish interests.”

Kovalsky urged not to open the Polish market for Ukrainian food. In response, Klimchak said that the current ruling coalition had already “agreed to this.”

“I would like you to be loyal to Poland at least once,” Kowalski replied, to which Klimchak obscenely urged him not to lie, accusing him of being attracted to “transvestites from the Netherlands”, and not to Polish agriculture.

At the same time, responding to another accusation of the destruction of agriculture, the PPP deputy again made an obscene statement. As a result of the skirmish, the TV presenter had to stand between the politicians in order to defuse the situation.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhala called Poland’s intention to extend the ban on Ukrainian grain imports an unfriendly and populist move, as it would hit global food security and the Ukrainian economy hard.

In response, Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Pavel Yablonsky said that Shmygal’s statement about an unfriendly and populist step on the part of Warsaw is undiplomatic and unreasonable.

On July 19, Polish Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Robert Telyus announced that the countries of Central and Eastern Europe would ask the EU to extend the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products after September 15.

Also, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at the EU-CELAC summit in Brussels said that Poland does not plan to open its market for Ukrainian grain. He said that the country plans to deal with its transit to the EU countries in the future and is working intensively with partners to obtain funds for the construction of appropriate infrastructure.

On April 15, Hungary and Poland banned the import of grains, oilseeds and a number of other Ukrainian agricultural products for the period until June 30. The reasons were the overstocking of Ukrainian products on their own markets in these countries and the prerequisites for the ruin of local farmers. After that, the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain was further extended by the European Commission and the EU until September 15 this year.

Last year, the EU allowed Kyiv to supply food to EU countries duty-free, but this hit the farmers in Poland and some other countries, and they opposed the supply of Ukrainian grain.