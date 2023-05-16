When it comes to cosplay, detail is the name of the game. The creators never stop putting blood, sweat and tears into their most impressive creations. the community of dragonball has demonstrated this over and over again with a variety of cosplay really impressive. And now, one of the best creators in the community is going viral thanks to his interpretation of Future Trunks.

Of course, the look is courtesy of Sosenkaone of the cosplayers largest in social networks. The artist has captured attention time and time again in Facebook and instagram with their looks on itlookslikekilled. And as you can see below, her interpretation of Future Trunks is gaining popularity as Sosenka he has given the half-saiyan two different aspects.

“I did two cosplay versions of Future Trunks of DBZ, which one do you like the most? The masculine or the feminine? ”, Says the title of the cosplay. “I used a handmade nasal prosthesis for a more masculine look in crossplay (left) – obviously I went for a younger version of Trunks in this one (only with longer hair).”

As you can see above, both cosplay They are amazing, to say the least. The aspect on the left shows Trunks as we know him best, with his lilac hair pulled back. Dressed in a torn leather jacket, Future Trunks he can be seen wielding his sword in this shot, and the look is completed by a pair of loose black pants.

As for the gender swap cosplay, Future Trunks adopt tighter clothes as you can see. Wearing skintight leather pants, the leather jacket of Trunks it’s cropped here to show off a dark t-shirt. Finally, the cosplay gives the Saiyan a totally different hairstyle, since Trunks She sports long lilac locks in this shot.

Both interpretations show off the impressive cosplay skills of Sosenka, so it’s easy to understand why the post has gone viral. And for fans of Trunks, Dragon Ball Super currently focuses on the hero with a new arc taking place before superhero.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: Check out this cosplayer’s profile, she has amazing things including gender swapping with a Joel cosplay from The Last of Us and one of Mr. Satan from dragonball.