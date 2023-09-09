Colonel Lewandowski: The Armed Forces of Ukraine became dependent on Musk and found themselves in a trap

Poland should learn a lesson from the fact that Ukraine is trapped in dependence on a private company. So Polish Colonel Piotr Lewandowski, in a conversation with Onet commented on the information that American entrepreneur Elon Musk actually thwarted the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on Crimea by refusing to turn on the Starlink system.

“Some say we should learn from the Ukrainian army how to fight a war. With all due respect, this is nonsense,” Lewandowski said, explaining that the country’s army should not become dependent on a private international company that is controlled by one person “who has his own position.”

According to the colonel, Musk acted at his own discretion in making this decision. According to Levandovsky, if the Ukrainian Armed Forces had its own Starlink, this would never have happened.

Earlier it became known that Elon Musk decided to disable the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s access to the Starlink satellite communication service to attack Russian ships in 2022 after a conversation with the Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov.

The fact that Elon Musk limited the operation of the Starlink satellite Internet system in Ukraine in 2022 was previously reported by CNN, citing published fragments of Musk’s biography. It was also claimed that Musk’s decision was driven by fear that Russia would respond to Ukraine’s attack on Crimea with nuclear weapons.

Musk himself denied these claims, saying that the system in the Crimean coast area was not turned on. At the same time, he admitted that he had received an emergency request from Ukraine to activate Starlink along the entire route to Sevastopol.