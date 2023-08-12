Polish border guards used water cannons to disperse migrants who tried to cross the Polish-Belarusian border. This was announced on Friday, August 11, by the Border Guard of the Republic in its account in X (formerly Twitter).

“On August 11, 106 people tried to illegally enter Poland, in particular, citizens of the Congo, Eritrea. A large group of 40 people, a group of aggressive foreigners, crossed the border on the territory of the border guard department in Dubiche-Tserkevna. One of them had a knife. They threw stones. A Tajfun vehicle with water cannons was sent to the place, ”the message says.

It is noted that the border guards managed to prevent an attempt to cross the border.

Earlier, on August 5, the Belarusian State Border Committee (GPC) reported that the Polish border guard forced out two refugees – a Syrian and an Egyptian – to the territory of Belarus. At the same time, after bullying by the Polish security forces, one of them died. The Civil Procedure Code canceled that the Polish authorities continue to mock refugees from the East, while taking advantage of ignoring the situation on the part of international human rights organizations.

At the end of July, the Belarusian CPC reported that the Polish side forcibly expelled five migrants to the republic. The border guards used tear gas and physical force against the refugees. People were also forced to go through the animal gate.

Since the summer of 2021, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have faced illegal migration from the territory of Belarus.