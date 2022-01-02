A Polish soldier and a fighter of the Ukrainian national battalion “Aydar” (an organization recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) had a fight in a hostel in Wroclaw, Poland. According to the expert of the European Center for Geopolitical Analysis Tomasz Jankowski, “the Poles have no opportunity to form real ideas” about these fighters.

“Battalion“ Aydar ”is one of those organizations of Ukrainian volunteers who, in the wrong sense of the word,“ became famous ”during the civil war in Ukraine. It was presented by the Ukrainians themselves as a volunteer battalion, but in reality it was a bastard. I don’t hesitate to use words like this. Everything was financed by the oligarch Igor Kolomoisky. An organization consisting of nationalists and even neo-Nazis, there are more such battalions there. The most famous in Poland is Azov, which mainly consisted of the neo-Nazis themselves, “Yankovsky told Izvestia on January 2.

He recalled that the organization’s symbols refer to the Waffen SS troops during the Second World War. This began to raise questions among some people: what was the whole war about and whether, as reported in the media, Ukraine is really fighting for freedom.

“Maybe the neo-Nazis got weapons in their hands and committed war crimes? “Aydar” was also the subject of such discussions. The Ukrainian side itself also reformed it, it ceased to be such an independent battalion. The problem with these volunteer battalions during the war was that they rarely listened to the Ukrainian command. Lawlessness reigned, and these battalions obeyed their sponsors, not the Ukrainian army, ”the expert explained.

Yankovsky added that Ukrainians and Poles often have no idea about these battalions, since “in the media we have candy propaganda about” Aydar “or other Ukrainian militants.”

“Rather, the media presents photographs of wonderful volunteers fighting for Ukraine, so there is no way for the Poles to form correct views. Although the popularity of neo-Nazi symbols is disgusting among the Poles. Poland, like no other nation in Europe, survived Hitlerism, so any associations with this formation will disqualify them, ”the analyst emphasized.

According to Jankowski, there is not a lot of information about the events in Wroclaw. The country’s authorities and media do not write about this. Rather, it is the lot of independent blogs and unpopular sites, the source suggested.

“Aidarovtsy are Kolomoisky’s people, and he spares no expense for good PR in Poland either. [Президент Украины] Vladimir Zelensky also spares no money. This is evident from the number of articles appearing in our country in favor of the Ukrainian president. So it’s not hard to guess who is the sponsor in these matters, ”he said.

The conflict in the hostel, where the Ukrainian workers lived, occurred when four drunken Poles broke into the hostel. There was also a fighter “Aydar” in the hostel, who injured two of the attackers, after which the rest fled.

On Saturday, January 1, a torchlight procession took place in Ukraine in honor of the 113th anniversary of the birth of Nazi accomplice Stepan Bandera. The action was attended by from 1,000 to 1,500 people. This event has become an annual event, it is held in the Ukrainian capital on the first day of the new year.

On October 14, nationalists held a march in the center of Kiev in honor of the anniversary of the creation of the “Ukrainian Insurgent Army” (UPA, recognized as terrorist and banned in the Russian Federation) on the occasion of the Day of Defenders and Defenders of Ukraine.

The participants of the march began to gather in Shevchenko Park and brought with them, among other things, the flags of the “Right Sector” (banned in the Russian Federation). The action took place under the song “Our Batko – Bandera”. At the same time, the participants in the procession wrote Bandera’s name on the poster with a mistake.