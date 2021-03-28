Normalization of relations between Russia and Poland is possible; Warsaw, for its part, is ready for an equal dialogue. This was stated on Sunday, March 28, by the Polish ambassador to the Russian Federation Krzysztof Krajewski.

“I believe that normalization in relations is possible. I am not saying this as a professional diplomat in my first interview with a Russian audience. I say this as a Pole and a European concerned about world political trends, ”he said in an interview with Interfax.

According to the diplomat, Poland “has a lot to offer Russia” – all that is needed is the will for an equal dialogue based on the observance of international obligations.

Krajewski stressed that Warsaw is open for dialogue and he personally will look for it.

The ambassador also believes that the problems in bilateral relations are largely related to the general poor state of relations between Russia and the West. He added that “Russia is consistently moving away from its Western partners.”

On March 13, it became known that the Ambassador of the European Union to the Russian Federation, Markus Ederer, proposed to create a new plan of action in relations with Moscow.

The official spokesman for the press service of the European Commission, Nabila Massrali, specified that the foreign ministers of the EU countries came to the conclusion that the implementation of the five basic principles in relations with the Russian Federation remains relevant. No other details were given.

On the same day, the co-chair of the Alternative for Germany faction, member of the Bundestag Alice Weidel spoke in favor of the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions.

Relations between Russia and the West deteriorated after the coup in Ukraine in 2014 and the return of Crimea to the Russian Federation. At the same time, Kiev began a military operation against the residents of Donbass. The Ukrainian authorities, the United States and the EU, as well as a number of other countries blamed Russia for the situation and imposed sanctions on individuals, companies and sectors of the Russian economy.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that the procedure for the reunification of Crimea with Russia was in accordance with international law, and that the Russian Federation is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict.