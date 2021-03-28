Polish airline LOT announced the resumption of flights between St. Petersburg and Warsaw, writes Interfax with reference to Northern Capital Gateway LLC.

Already today, March 28, as well as March 29, 31 and April 1, flights are planned. Passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic will be able to fly to Warsaw.

The airline has not operated flights to St. Petersburg Pulkovo airport since March last year.