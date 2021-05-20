A Boeing 737-86X aircraft belonging to the Polish Air Force has signaled the hijacking. This was announced on Thursday, May 20, by the monitoring portal OpenSky Alerts in its account in Twitter…

It is being specified that the pilot of the airliner passed the code 7500 to the dispatcher, meaning that the plane was hijacked. According to the portal’s map showing the movements of aircraft, the plane flew over Poland, near the border with the Czech Republic.

In turn, the publication France News 24 reported that the incident may be connected with the military exercises Renegade / Sarex-21 in Poland.

“The hijacking of this plane could have been part of these exercises,” the Twitter editions.

The information that the signal about the hijacking of the aircraft was transmitted within the framework of the above-mentioned exercises taking place in Poland was confirmed by the representative of the press service of the operational command of the Armed Forces of the republic, Adriana Volynska.

“This is an episode of exercises in the field of countering terrorism,” she is quoted as saying TASS…

