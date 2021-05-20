A Boeing 737-86X passenger airliner belonging to the Polish Air Force has signaled the hijacking of the aircraft. It is reported by portal OpenSky Network.

It is reported that the pilot sent a special code 7500 to the controller, which means “the plane is hijacked.” Judging by the interactive map on the portal’s website, the plane is flying over the territory of Poland, not far from the border with the Czech Republic. Other details of the incident were not provided.

In late March, a man hijacked a passenger plane at a Mauritanian airport and demanded a ransom. It is clarified that the invader threatened to blow up the liner belonging to the local airline if law enforcement officials stormed it. There were no passengers on board.

The security forces managed to detain the attacker without any damage to the airport and aircraft. According to local media reports, the man claimed that he was a US citizen and that he had “problems with Mauritania.”