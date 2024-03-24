Radars in Polish airspace detected the presence of a Russian missile for 39 seconds, as reported by the Polish Government, which has instructed its Air Force to protect its country. Your Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already spoken.

At a press conference from Warsaw, the Polish Minister of Defense, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, reported that the missile passed 2 kilometers over the Polish border and at a speed of almost 800 kilometers per hour, for which the Government activated F fighters. -16 of the Polish Air Force.

The Armed Forces wrote in their X account: “At 4:23 a.m. there was an intrusion of airspace by one of the cruise missiles launched during the night by the long-range aviation of the Russian Federation.”

This would be a violation of Poland's airspace by Russia. According to the Air Force of that country, the missile was launched against targets in western Ukraine in the early hours of Sunday, and was detected in the village of Oserdow (Lublin Voivodeship).

“All measures have been taken to guarantee the safety of Polish airspace. Therefore, citizens may be disturbed by noise, especially in the southeast,” the Armed Forces said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski said in a statement:

Above all, we call on the Russian Federation to stop terrorist attacks from the air against the residents and territory of Ukraine, and to end the war and address the country's internal problems.

The Polish Foreign Ministry intends to summon the Russian ambassador over the airspace violation, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Szejna told private radio station Polsat News.

This Central European country borders in the southeast with Ukraine, where throughout the night there was a large movement with dozens of missiles and drones against Ukraine in the first hours, including attacks against Kyiv and the western region of Lviv, near the Polish border.

This is not the first time a violation of Poland's airspace has occurred. The most recent was on December 29, 2023. At the time, the Polish military stated that “an unidentified aerial object” had entered its airspace from Ukrainian territory and, according to Poland's highest-ranking military officer, “all “indications” suggested that it was a Russian missile.

With EFE and Reuters