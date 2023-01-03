Who is Aleksander, the attacker of the Israeli girl in Termini

Thanks to the images of another security camera at Rome’s Termini Station, different from the one that immortalized the brutal images of the attack, it was possible to identify the assailant of the Israeli tourist stabbed on the evening of December 31st.

It is a man originally from Poland, a homeless man according to the first reconstructions. His name is Aleksander Mateusz Chomiak, wanted for theft from Grudziądz, a city in Kuyavia-Pomerania. He had been stopped for a check by the police and then released on December 27th. He is 25 years old and is a regular visitor to Termini station. The young man would have arrived in Italy about eight months ago.

As discovered by Il Messaggero, there is a post on Facebook dated 14 December 2022 and published in the group “Zaginieni/vermisst” – a sort of Polish “Who has seen it” – in which a boy is shown very similar to that of the picture on the site of the Polish authorities. The young man is precisely identified as Alexander, a resident of Grudziadz and disappeared. According to the Polish site, the young man has no longer had any contact with his family since last October. From the first police investigations it would be the same boy now wanted in Rome. The parents would still be looking for him.

He left for Italy eight months ago, had no accommodation and had not found work. According to what emerges, the young man often moved throughout Italy, slept on the train or in the street, on the stairs or inside abandoned buildings. He used public places to get internet access, such as McDonald’s or stations.

The last time the family saw him was on October 23, he would not have any documents with him but would be in close contact with his mother via a cell phone. The woman tried several times, with no luck, to persuade him to go home. During these months he would have been spotted in Turin, Venice and Livigno. He also spent a night in hospital, being carried by an ambulance after collapsing in the street.

Aleksander Mateusz Chomiak is 180 centimeters tall, slim with a weight of about 70 kilos, light brown with blue eyes. At the moment the search for the boy is underway with checks also along the Tiber, in the areas close to the river often frequented by homeless people as makeshift homes.