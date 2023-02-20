A 21-year-old Polish woman is so sure she is British toddler Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in 2007, that she wants to prove it with a DNA test. Julia Wendell has been creating social media profiles in recent days claiming to be “Maddie.” Private detective Nico van den Dries, who was one of the first to investigate the missing person in Portugal, is already tempering expectations: “There are a lot of red flags.”

