Jerusalem.- A campaign to vaccinate children in Gaza against polio and prevent the spread of the virus began on Saturday, the Gaza Strip’s Ministry of Health reported, as Palestinians in the Hamas-ruled enclave and the occupied West Bank try to evade Israeli military offensives.

Children in Gaza have already begun to be vaccinated, the Health Ministry said at a press conference, a day before a large-scale vaccination campaign and a pause in fighting agreed by Israel and the World Health Organization. The World Health Organization confirmed that the full campaign will begin on Sunday.

“There must be a ceasefire so that teams can reach all the people targeted by this campaign,” said Dr Yousef Abu Al-Rish, deputy health minister, as he described scenes of raw sewage rushing through crowded tent camps in Gaza.

Associated Press journalists saw at least 10 children being vaccinated at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

Israel is expected to suspend some operations in Gaza on Sunday to allow for the vaccination of around 650,000 Palestinian children. Officials say the pause would last at least nine hours and is not related to ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

“We will vaccinate children up to 10 years old and, God willing, we will be fine,” said Dr. Bassam Abu Ahmed, general coordinator of public health programs at Al-Quds University.

The three-day vaccination campaign comes after the first case of polio in 25 years was discovered in Gaza earlier this month. Doctors concluded that a 10-month-old boy had been partially paralysed by a mutant strain of the virus because he was not vaccinated due to the fighting.

Gaza health workers have warned for months of the possibility of a polio outbreak. The humanitarian crisis has deepened during the war, which erupted after Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and kidnapping some 250. Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and militants.

Hours earlier, the agency said hospitals received 89 people killed on Saturday, including 26 killed in an overnight Israeli airstrike, and 250 wounded, one of the highest death tolls in months.