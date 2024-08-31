The polio vaccination campaign was launched today, Saturday, in the central Gaza Strip, after the United Nations announced its approval of “humanitarian truces” to allow children to be vaccinated.

The campaign is implemented in cooperation between United Nations organizations and non-governmental organizations.

After being absent from the Palestinian territories for 25 years, the first case of polio was confirmed in Gaza in a ten-month-old child in Deir al-Balah, after the virus was detected in water samples collected at the end of June in Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah.

The United Nations has sent 1.2 million doses, and the vaccines are oral drops, not injections.

Palestinians who came with their children said they came to receive the first dose for fear of the spread of epidemics among children, almost all of whom are displaced.

A child receives a dose of polio vaccine in Gaza

Aaid Abu Taha, 33, came with his 11-month-old child to get the first dose.

He said that it is “a very important campaign to vaccinate against polio, in light of the crowding of displaced people and the spread of many diseases (…) due to the ongoing war.”

He continued, “I came to have my son take the first dose of this vaccine because I was very afraid that my son would get sick.”

Bakr Deeb, 35, also came to get his three children, a 3-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, for their first dose.

“I decided to take my children with me as well to protect them from diseases,” he stressed.

He added, “My children have contracted several diseases due to the war and the lack of hygiene resulting from the conditions we live in.”

The World Health Organization announced on Thursday that it had obtained a series of “humanitarian truces”, each lasting three days in the central, southern and northern parts of the Gaza Strip, to implement a polio vaccination campaign that includes 640,000 children throughout Gaza.