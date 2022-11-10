Home page World

The polio virus was on the brink of eradication, but now cases are even returning in the United States. According to the RKI, the vaccination rate against the pathogen in Germany is too low.

NEW YORK CITY – The disease polio was on the brink of eradication earlier this year. Now the worldwide cases are increasing. The contagious infectious disease is even back in countries like the United States – including in the metropolis of New York City, where there have been no polio infections for 20 years. How did polio get there and what does that mean for Germany?

Polio virus was close to being eradicated worldwide earlier this year

Polio, which is often spread through contaminated hands as a so-called smear infection or through contaminated water, can cause paralysis and lead to death, and small children in particular can suffer permanent paralysis. So far there is no cure. the World Health Organization (WHO) calls for eradication of this disease as a goal – and was close to it earlier this year. At that time, the virus was still circulating in only two countries around the world – one of which was Afghanistan, where only four cases were reported. The second country was Pakistan – there No child has been paralyzed due to the virus in over a year.

But since the corona pandemic at the latest, it has been known that global cooperation and fair distribution of the vaccines are required in the fight against a virus, otherwise the pathogen will spread further. “Poliio survives only in the world’s poorest and most marginalized communities,” lamented the WHO in 2018. Yet it is possible to eradicate disease through global collective effort. For example, the WHO declared smallpox the first human disease to be eradicated in 1980.

Polio pathogen back in US, Israel and UK

The contagious infectious disease polio is considered to be eradicated in Germany – as well as in the USA, where there have been no cases of polio for almost a decade, and in the state of New York for more than 20 years. In the summer, however, a young man north of the metropolis New York became infected with the virus, and his legs are now partially paralyzed. Since then, polio viruses have been repeatedly detected in the wastewater of several communities in the state and also in the metropolis. Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency. The risk is high for people not vaccinated against polio, said the governor and called on all residents to catch up on immunizations if necessary.

It’s not just the United States that’s affected. In Israel, the pathogen was first detected in early March in a four-year-old child in Jerusalem. Subsequently, more cases and polioviruses were found in the sewage of several cities in the country. In London, health authorities became aware in June when polioviruses were repeatedly found in sewage samples. Alone there are according to government information tens of thousands of children at risk.

Polio was thought to be eradicated in the United States until a young man contracted the virus north of New York this summer. © Frank Franklin II/AP/dpa

Robert Koch Institute on polio: “Do you know directly that there is a bigger problem”

“If you have a polio patient with paralysis, you know immediately that there is a bigger problem,” said polio expert Sabine Diedrich from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Berlin recently. Because only in about one in 200 cases does an infection lead to the irreversible paralysis typical of polio – and that only in unvaccinated people. Such a case can therefore mean hundreds of infected people without symptoms in the region. Routine vaccinations such as polio have been disrupted in many countries during the pandemic years, with low- and middle-income countries in particular experiencing health system disruptions.

The pathogens detected in Israel, the USA and Great Britain are not the wild type of the polio virus, but viruses that go back to the oral vaccination with weakened but living polio pathogens. They can be excreted by vaccinated people for up to six weeks. Initially, infection via saliva and throat secretions is also possible. According to experts, other countries could also be affected.

Pictured: A child in Afghanistan receives a dose of the polio vaccine on September 19, 2022. The disease was considered eradicated in the United States, but now there are cases in New York City (symbol image). © IMAGO/Saifurahman Safi

Polio vaccine saved millions Before the introduction of vaccinations, there were thousands of sick people and hundreds of deaths every year in Germany alone. The worldwide vaccination campaigns initiated in 1988 have so far saved around 20 million people from paralysis and one and a half million from death, according to the World Health Organization. In the meantime, however, vaccination rates are far too low in many places.

Oral vaccination could be the cause of renewed spread – but also the solution

Israel uses live oral vaccines (OPVs), but the US and UK do not. Inactivated vaccines (IPV) that do not contain any viable viruses have been in use there for a long time – as in Germany since 1998 exclusively. The pathogens circulating in London and New York were probably first introduced by people who had received the oral vaccination, which is still widespread in their country.

In Africa and Asia in particular, oral vaccination with live vaccines is still used. The very low risk of a vaccination polio case is accepted in favor of a large-scale immunization of the population. In the USA, too, after the polio outbreak in New York, the reintroduction of the oral vaccination is now being considered. There is now a new live vaccine with a virus that does not multiply as well and cannot be excreted for as long

Polio vaccination rate in Germany too low: “That’s not enough”

There are no current cases in Germany so far. The last polio disease acquired in this country was caused by a wild virus according to RKI information recorded in 1990. If the disease came to Germany, the vaccination rate in this country would obviously be too low. According to the RKI expert Diedrich, the nationwide average is around 90 percent. “That’s not enough,” says the expert. The proportion of those vaccinated is particularly low, for example in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg. One problem in this country is that the collective memory has lost the terrible consequences polio had for countless children – and could have again. “This should not be taken lightly.” In Germany, the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) only recommends inactivated vaccines (IPV) for primary immunization and booster vaccinations. Babies in this country are vaccinated from the age of two months (dpa/bme).