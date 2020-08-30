One of the good news for 2020 is that polio has been officially eradicated in Africa – thanks to massive vaccinations. African parents are far from being skeptical about vaccinations like in this country. Luckily.

Some children who develop polio are marked for life. Deform limbs, arms, legs, even the spine can bend over time. If the disease spreads to the central nervous system, the small patients often die.

In Africa, vaccinations are therefore a gift from doctors to children. And it will be a long time before worried parents mutate in the poor regions of the continent – from people who absolutely want a vaccination for their child to people who want to keep their child away from vaccinations. It is precisely this skepticism that is spreading among us. In the past three years, there has been a clear drop in polio vaccination rates in Germany.

I think one of the reasons for this is forgetting about history. We know polio as “polio” – if you still know the disease at all. The latter is less and less the case. Vaccines, safer and better than those used in Africa, were available in Europe around 60 years ago.

People who are marked by the disease can no longer be seen here. Stories of siblings, friends, relatives who have lost a child to the disease can no longer be heard. Because it no longer exists. The virus is wiped out from the children’s bodies, luckily, and with it from the memories of the adults as well. One small, unsightly side effect of very good times seems to be that they produce particularly carefree people.

