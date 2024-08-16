The Palestinian Ministry of Health has First case of polio confirmed in the city of Deir el Balah, Gaza Strip, in a 10-month-old baby. “Doctors suspected polio-like symptoms and, after testing in the Jordanian capital, it was confirmed that she was infected with a strain of the virus,” he said in a statement.

The ministry also announced that it will conduct a vaccination campaign for children under 10 in the coming days in coordination with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The UN agencies will deliver 1.6 million doses to the Palestinian enclave.

“The Ministry of Health emphasizes that the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip has caused a health disaster, as demonstrated by international organizations,” the statement read. Poliovirus was detected in environmental samples in Khan Younis and Deir el Balah last July. Since then, three cases of children with suspected acute flaccid paralysis (AFP), a common symptom of polio, have been reported in Gaza. The samples were sent to the National Laboratory in Jordan.

WHO calls for humanitarian pause to vaccinate children against polio

The World Health Organization has called for a Seven-day pause in fighting in Gaza to vaccinate more than 640,000 children against poliowhose virus was found in wastewater in the territory. “Two rounds of a polio vaccination campaign are planned to be launched in late August and September in Gaza to prevent the spread of the variant of the virus,” WHO wrote in X. “Humanitarian pauses are vital for life-saving vaccines to reach all children in need. We call on all parties to implement seven-day humanitarian pauses during each cycle of the campaign. Ultimately, the best vaccine for all children in Gaza is peace.”