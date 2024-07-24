They will arrive in Gaza tomorrow WHO and UNICEF experts to take fecal samples and establish countermeasures to be adopted after the polio virus was found in some wastewater in the Strip.

It was World Health Organization official Ayadil Saparbekov, head of the health emergencies team at WHO, who Gaza and the West Bankto communicate it, explaining that the circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 It was isolated from environmental samples from wastewater in Gaza.

“There is a high risk of spread of the circulating vaccine-derived polio virus in Gaza, not only because of the detection, but because of the disastrous situation with sanitation services»he told reporters in Geneva via video link from Jerusalem. «It could also extend internationally, to a very high point.».

The concern is that the virus can spread in the Strip easilyespecially because of the poor hygienic and sanitary conditions caused by the destruction of the war and which could also affect neighboring countries. The Israeli army has already begun a vaccination campaign for its soldiers and brought enough vaccines to the Strip to cover more than a million of Gaza’s 2.3 million inhabitants..

Experts have virus detected in Khan Younis and Deir al Balah. Further genetic investigation of the isolated virus, associated it with the variant that was circulating in Egypt during the second half of 2023. It is therefore likely that the virus was introduced from the country of the pharaohs already in September last year before the war began, although it has only been isolated now and no cases of contagion have been recorded.

Polio, which It is mainly transmitted by the fecal-oral routeis a highly infectious virus that can affect the nervous system and cause paralysis. It mainly affects children under 5 years of age.

The spread of the disease, like that of others, is made easier by the current conditions of the Strip, where there is no running water and the health system has collapsed: Only 16 out of 36 hospitals are partially functional and 45 out of 105 primary health facilities are operational.

Not to mention that the displaced, who represent over one million five hundred thousand people, live in extremely difficult conditions, in tents, crowded together, without services and water, in the immediate vicinity of piles of rubbish.

Alone In Gaza City, 100,000 tons of waste have accumulated occupying almost all the streets. About 80% of the waste collection vehicles were destroyed and more than 60% of the municipal staff were forced to evacuate.

Before the war, The daily amount collected from Gaza City alone was around 800 tons. The waste like this accumulated indiscriminately on the streetsaccomplices the heat and the absence of the most basic hygienic-sanitary conditions such as water, is fertile ground for parasites and rodentsleading to the spread of infections and diseases such as cholera, dysentery and other gastrointestinal diseases.

Decomposing waste emits harmful gases and bad odorscreating respiratory problems and other health complications, particularly for children and the elderly.