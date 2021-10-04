The famous Polini mufflers for Vespa PX 125/150 and PE 200 they have been revised and refined by revising the expansion measures; particular attention has been placed on the design of the curve which has been completely redesigned. Performance is thus improved, especially in acceleration and maximum power. The new version of the silencer is in black anodized aluminum with removable bottom to replace the sound-absorbing material.

All the latest updates have been made starting from the technical data acquired during the Vespa Endurance races, in which all components are subjected to great stress due to long hours of travel. The new Polini mufflers for Vespa PX 125/150 and PE 200 can be mounted both on original Vespa and on Vespa with engines prepared for racing on the track. The price list of the new mufflers is 163.50 euros plus VAT for that for the PX 125/150 and 171.00 EUR + VAT for that of PE 200.