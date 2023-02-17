2023 of Polini Motors opens with an important novelty: the company specializing in components for the world of two wheels has in fact completed the restyling of the Racing and R&D Department at the Alzano Lombardo headquarters, just outside Bergamo. An area of ​​2,000 square meters entirely dedicated to the conception and development of the Company’s core business: the special parts.

Keyword: functionality. On this premise, the working spaces have been studied and improved, in order to make a quality production process even more efficient. Every choice was made with respect for every single detail: in new Racing and R&D Department Polini Motori breathes even more passion, technical commitment, desire for innovation, technical research, development of new solutions. The structure has undergone a thorough technical renovation with new work benches, latest generation equipment, advanced quality control instruments, optimized work procedures to facilitate the particular processing of the various products carried out by the specialized staff directed by the technical managers Denis and Iuri Polini. In this context of modernization, attention to detail and colors could not be missing, with the characteristic blue shades of the Polini logo.

The goal always remains the same: increasingly sanction the value of Polini as a leading brand in the production of spare parts and special parts for scooters-motorcycles, electric motors for E-Bikes, paramotors for flight, in a context that includes 3200 points of sale in Italy and a widespread distribution in 64 countries worldwide.