I was born in a remote city in the Far East of Russia, in Khabarovsk, near the Sea of ​​Japan, but at the age of 12 I went to the Ukraine, to stay with my paternal grandparents.

Do you want to know a curiosity about my name? When I introduce myself in sign language I bring my thumb and forefinger to the corner of my mouth and unfold them like a spring. It is the gesture of a big smile and since they say that I am very smiling, although my mouth is very small, that gesture, that of a smile, is my presentation.

In the documents it is something else. There I write Polina Lytvyniuk, my official name. And please don’t call us deaf-mutes. We are deaf or deaf people. There are many people who think that sign language is universal. It is not like this. Each country has its own. I put a lot of effort into learning Spanish, I am stubborn and very inquisitive, but sometimes ordering a simple coffee with milk is not so easy.

Although it does seem like you start thinking about the coffee spoon

I am going to tell you something that was very painful for me, but that I have already overcome. When I lost my hearing, I began to lose my mother too. She never accepted that I was deaf, she kept talking to me as if I heard. She forced me to speak orally. She wouldn’t let me do it any other way and I didn’t understand anything. “I can’t hear you mom, I can’t hear you.” But she yelled at me: “Yes, you can, Polina, but you don’t want to!” She never assimilated that she had a deaf daughter. I found in her neither affection nor empathy. My father did make an effort to use homemade gestures to communicate with me, my mother did not. At the age of eight I was finally able to attend a special school for the deaf, and there I began to learn Russian Sign Language, which is very similar to Ukrainian. I was able to ‘talk’ and greet my colleagues every morning.

This is how you say “Good morning, how are you?”

My parents divorced and at the age of twelve my father and I moved to the Ukraine, to Poltava, in the east of the country, not too far from Lugansk and Donetsk, the regions annexed by Putin. I have normalized that maternal absence. I haven’t seen her for 24 years.

I no longer have anything to do with Russia. I feel Ukrainian. In Ukraine I continued studying in a special school for the deaf and then I did Vocational Training. I worked as a cook in a hospital and as a stock clerk in a supermarket. I married Yurii, who is also deaf. We both lost our hearing to an infection when we were very young.

In the Ukraine there was chaos and disorganization. The day to day was complicated and more so for a deaf couple. We emigrated to Spain. We arrived in Madrid with our eldest son Arsen, 8 years old, shortly before the pandemic broke out. Here he helped us a deaf friend whom he had met at school in the Ukraine. She took us to the Police and put us in contact with the Red Cross, which gave us accommodation. In Madrid, Marc was born, who is 2 years old. Our children are hearing and we communicate using Ukrainian and Spanish sign languages, which they have learned.

All the bureaucratic efforts and doubts that can be resolved with a phone call are impossible for us, and both the Red Cross and the Madrid Federation of the Deaf offered us their support. How important it is to know how to say “can you help me?”! It is the first thing I wanted to learn in Spanish sign language.

If I ask you this, I’m asking for your help.

Thanks to that help with the paperwork, we have found a job. I work as a cleaner on weekends in T4 at the Barajas airport, and my husband cleans and sorts the blankets for Iberia passengers. We rent a very small apartment in Puente de Vallecas for which we paid 550 euros. It is very expensive, but in the Ukraine, where the average salary is around 400 or 500 euros, it would be a fortune. We receive help from the Red Cross.

At the moment I don’t want to work more days because my children are still small and I like to spend time with them. It is what fills me the most. Make crafts, walk in the park and read them stories in sign language. The fact that they speak and express themselves perfectly in Spanish and Ukrainian and that their parents are deaf has not been a barrier. The eldest ‘translates’ many things for us. He goes to school happy.

‘College’ is one of the words that are very little alike in Spanish and Ukrainian

At home I dare to pronounce a word. It sounds imperfect, but my children identify them. Not outside, I’m in trouble. On the street I make myself understood through gestures, like when I go to buy bread. If it is something important, I request an interpreter. For example, in school meetings with the tutor.

As a deaf immigrant who arrives in Spain, I have been very lucky and I have always felt very well treated. The Spanish are good people.

The best experience was with a bus driver. And it was just arriving. Since I didn’t have a transport card or coins, I paid him with a 50-euro bill. He used to tell me ‘smaller’ with gestures, but it was the first time he had taken a bus and he had no change. He let me pass without paying, and he even got up from his seat when we got to the stop where he had to get me off.

By the way the word Spain is very different in Ukrainian sign language and in Spanish. In Ukrainian, which, as I was saying, resembles Russian, it is like a gesture of crying. The reason is because of the Children of War who came to the Soviet Union in the Civil War, and the poor people were all crying. The Russians identified those tears with Spain. And to sign Spain in Spanish, we deaf people place our hands on the opposite shoulder as if we were covering ourselves with a cape, the Spanish cape, a typical garment that identifies the country.

You will have already discovered the tears at the beginning…

Our friends in Spain are also deaf. I can’t communicate with someone who doesn’t speak sign language, and friendship is made through communication. And my children, especially the eldest, do very well because they know sign language and Spanish and Ukrainian oral. And he is always willing to help. Many times I see him ask “do you need help?”, and I like it because if we said more “do you need help?”, everything would be easier.

This “Need help?” it can be useful to all of us

I am Ukrainian and what is happening in my country makes me very sorry. At first she wouldn’t stop crying. I’ve spent a very sad year, now I’m getting used to it. It seems incredible that you get used to everything. I prefer not to watch the news so as not to suffer with the images. When we connect with my mother-in-law or my brother-in-law they have to hang up because the sirens sound and they run to the shelter. We have told them to come to Madrid, but my brother-in-law can be called up and he does not want to flee. He wants to be in his country to defend it. I see the babies and I am very distressed. It causes me a lot of pain and I can’t stop crying (here Polina’s clear gaze is filled with sadness). They have blackouts, it’s cold… they cut off the supply with the bombardments.

I would tell Putin to stop now. He has no heart. He has a stone. How is he not able to see the death of children? He has no humanity. Let him stop now. But what have we done to them? I was born in Russia, but I feel Ukrainian. It is where I have grown, where I have felt the love of life. Everything I am I owe to Ukraine and now to Spain. That is why I want to say Thank you Spain!

Thank you!