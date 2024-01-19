Russian singer Polina Gagarina showed off her figure in a revealing outfit at sea. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram account (the social network is prohibited in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In the posted footage, the 36-year-old star swam in the water in a bright two-piece swimsuit in white, pink and green shades, showing off a partially naked body with six-pack abs.

In addition, Gagarina let down her blonde hair and refused to wear makeup on her face. “Five minutes to Aphrodite,” she ironically captioned the photo.

Earlier in January, Polina Gagarina showed off her figure in a bikini. Over the outfit, the celebrity wore short shorts of an unusual cut. In addition, the star tried on sunglasses.