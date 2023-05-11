Russian singer Polina Gagarina showed her appearance without makeup in the pool

Russian singer Polina Gagarina showed her appearance without makeup in a new photo. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (social network banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

The 36-year-old celebrity shared a picture from the pool on her story. So, she took a picture of herself on the phone during a swimming class. The posted frame shows that the performer is wearing a white swimsuit, and there is no makeup on her face.

“Good,” the star signed the publication.

In April, stylist Gosha Kartsev, in an interview with journalist Karen Adamyan, named the most capricious client from Russian show business. According to a fashion expert, one of the most problematic celebrities was the singer Polina Gagarina. “Because it’s a girl, there are more nuances. Everything is easier with the guys, ”he said.