The video of sports training was published in stories on a personal page in the Instagram social network banned in the Russian Federation, owned by the American company Meta Platforms Inc. (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia)wife of TV presenter Dmitry Dibrov, model Polina Dibrova.

“And I returned to Moscow for a week. I returned to sports. Five days to the sea. I sat down on proper nutrition after lamb and hychins from Arkhyz, ”she commented.

The model came to training in a red suit, consisting of a top and leggings. First, Dibrova did a thigh massage, and then got into the bar. The second exercise was complicated: she leaned her hands on the fitball.

