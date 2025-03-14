

03/14/2025



Updated at 9:14 p.m.





He Referee Technical Committee (CTA) has designated Juan Luis Santana polished To direct the Seville – Athletic Club next Sunday. Those of García Pimienta again play in the Sánchez-Pizjuán To face this duel corresponding to the 28th league day. Sevilla intends to chain two victories for the first time throughout the season taking advantage of the fatigue of the Basques after their hard tie against Rome in the eighths of the Europa League.

A party that will be in charge of the Canarian collegiate, who will have the help of Valentín Pizarro Gómez in the VAR. This is the third time that Pulido Santana directs Sevilla this season, since he was in the defeat of the Blanquirrojos in Butarque against Leganés (1-0). Party in which I expelled Angumia in the final minutes of the match after a child action of French. The midfielder was as the last man and before Cissé’s pressure he decided to give the ball to his goalkeeper. However, the midfielder’s touch fell too short and the reaction of Sevilla’s footballer was to grab the local player. A tremendous mistake that was punished with a penalty that would execute Sevilla.

Previously, the Canarian collegiate also directed the Seville – Real Valladolid From Day 7 of LaLiga EA Sports. On this occasion, the victory was 2-1 local, with goals from David Ortiz on his own door and Ejke. There is the circumstance that Marcaoo was also expelled by direct red in this match, which ended Sevilla with ten players.

Negative balance

Pulido Santana went up to First Division Two seasons ago, although he is a veteran collegiate who has accumulated a large number of matches in second. In the six games that have directed to Sevilla, the whitish have lost four, tied one and won another.









Pulido Santana has directed 49 games in the Spanish First Division. In these LaLiga matches, the referee has taught 252 yellow and 9 direct red cards, and has indicated 22 penalties. In second he registered 127 games with 589 yellow and 31 red cards -14 directly.