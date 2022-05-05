The National Institute of Social Security (INSS) pays this Thursday (5th) the advance of the thirteenth to retirees and pensioners who receive more than one minimum wage and who have the final digits of the Social Registration Number (NIS).4 and 9 .

The forecast is that, by Friday (6), more than 31 million policyholders will receive the first installment. Check the payment schedule:

Who earns the minimum wage

End of NIS First installment Second installment

1 April 25 May 25

2 April 26 May 26

3 April 27 May 27

4 April 28 May 30

5 April 29 May 31

6 May 2 June 1

7 May 3 June 2

8 May 4 June 3

9 May 5 June 6

0 6th of May 7th of June

Who earns more than the minimum wage?

End of NIS First installment Second installment

1st and 6th May 2nd June 1st

2 and 7 May 3 June 2

3 and 8 May 4 June 3

4th and 9th May 5th June 6th

5th and 06th of May 7th of June

Source: INSS

Query

The statement with the amounts and payment dates of the thirteenth has been available since last month. The consultation can be done either through the Meu INSS app, available for cell phones and tabletsas for the site gov.br/meuinss.

Anyone who does not have access to the internet can consult the release of the thirteenth by telephone 135. It is necessary to inform the number of the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) and confirm some data to the attendant before making the query. Telephone service is available from Monday to Saturday, from 7 am to 10 pm.

Decree

The decree with the anticipation of the thirteenth was signed in March. This is the third year in a row that INSS insureds receive the thirteenth before the traditional dates, August and December. In 2020 and 2021, the payment took place earlier because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Most retirees and pensioners will receive 50% of the thirteenth in the first installment. The exception is for those who started to receive the benefit after January and will have the value calculated proportionally.

Insured persons who receive temporary disability (former sick pay) are also entitled to a portion of the thirteenth, calculated according to the duration of the benefit. Those who receive assistance benefits, such as Auxílio Brasil, are not entitled to the thirteenth.

