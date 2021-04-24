Policy Vanhanen Yle: Riihi has become like government negotiations

In Yle’s Ykkösaamu, Vanhanen reiterated his position on Friday that a small break is perhaps good for negotiations.

Government the mid-term conflict has become similar to government negotiations, the Minister of Finance estimates Matti Vanhanen (middle) In Yle’s Ykkösaamu.

According to Vanhanen, the framework dispute that falls in the middle of the election period has become a genuine five-party negotiation, not an inter-ministerial negotiation.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said yesterday that the rally that began on Wednesday will continue over the weekend among the chairmen of the governing parties.

Vanhanen reiterated what he said yesterday that a small break may be good for negotiations. However, he added that the break does say something about the seriousness of the situation. According to Vanhanen, it is worth spending what time is needed for the debate.