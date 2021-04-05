Policy The role of the Chancellor of Justice, Ano Turtiainen’s behavior, the VTV tangle – this is ahead when the week of difficult questions in politics begins

The agendas include restrictions on movement and the Chancellor of Justice, the activities of VTV’s CEO, the government’s future steps and Ano Turtiainen’s behavior.

In the field of politics an exceptionally interesting week is set in motion, as a number of difficult issues lie ahead in both parliament and government.

The aftermath of the government’s motion restriction proposal will continue as early as Tuesday, according to the Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöysti has promised to provide background on the preparation of this bill. The Office of the Chancellor of Justice tweeted on Thursday that Pöysti sheds light on the role and activities of the Chancellor of Justice immediately after Easter, when he oversaw the legality of the preparation of the motion for movement restrictions.

“The Chancellor of Justice’s speech will be followed by a further discussion on the role of the Chancellor and constitutional control in general,” the agency tweeted.

The supervision and level of preparation of the law has been strongly criticized in public. Last week, the government withdrew its proposal to restrict movement following the views of the Constitutional Committee. The committee virtually knocked out the proposal, assessing that it had wholesale constitutional problems.

The law would have prohibited outdoor movement as a general rule, but there were many exceptions to the rule that caused interpretation.

The preparation of movement restrictions was strongly in the hands of the Prime Minister’s Office. The adoption of the proposal already caused friction between the governing parties. It was particularly critical of the Greens, the Left Alliance and the RKP.

Director General of VTV and his duties

The Parliamentary Chancellery Committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss the situation of the State Audit Office (VTV). Director general Tytti Yli-Viikarin the activity has caused a great deal of confusion recently, as her travel and beauty expenses, among other things, have been considerable.

The Chancellery Committee is currently considering the suspension of Yli-Viikari. The justification for a possible shelving would be the ongoing preliminary investigation by the Central Criminal Police. The Chancellery Committee consists of the Speaker and Vice-Speakers of Parliament, as well as four deputies elected by Parliament from among themselves and their four deputies.

Speaker Anu Vehviläinen (center) has publicly commented on Yli-Viikari’s use of money.

“I think this would be in the interest of the agency and the credibility of the agency that the CEO would refrain from performing official duties during the pre-trial investigation,” Vehviläinen said during Easter.

According to BTI, Yli-Viikari and the General Counsel are suspects in the police investigation. Mikko Koiranen. Both have denied committing an official crime. According to STT, the police investigation has started with a contract in which the official was paid two years’ salary without any obligation to work. The Parliamentary Ombudsman has since declared the agreement illegal.

VTV’s situation is also examined in the Parliamentary Audit Committee. The committee is due to meet on Wednesday, when the Agency’s financial management will be on its agenda.

VTV’s task is to check, among other things, the legality and appropriateness of the financial management of state authorities, business enterprises and funds.

The government is considering an exit plan

The government is expected to consider its next steps this week to curb the spread of the corona epidemic.

In addition, the government is expected to have a so-called exit plan, ie views on how and when interest rate restrictions could be lifted and in what order.

Helsingin Sanomat according to the government, a small district has prepared a plan to lift restrictions, but it has not been made public.

According to HS, the government would like to announce precise dates for the lifting of restrictions, but at the same time it is concerned about possible rising criticism if the corona situation does not allow the dates to be met.

The government is expected to continue discussions on this so-called exit strategy possibly on Wednesday.

The President discussed Turtiainen’s “threatening” tweet

President Anu Vehviläinen intends to address the Member of Parliament Ano Turtiainen the latest activities immediately after Easter.

Turtiainen released on Easter weekend On Twitter a message in which he took a stand on a possible mask coercion. According to Vehviläinen, the “threatening” message published by Turtiainen will be returned to Parliament immediately.

In the message, Turtiainen wrote that his friend said he was ready to kill if a mask was forced on someone in this country. Turtiainen stated that he would not look at the situation from the side either, and at the same time sent greetings to his colleagues who supported the mask coercion.

Turtiainen was elected to Parliament from the lists of basic Finns in the spring of 2019. He received 3,264 votes from the constituency of Southeast Finland. Turtiainen has since been separated from the Basic Finns’ parliamentary group and party.

In February, Turtiainen received a reprimand from Vehviläinen after behaving inappropriately in Parliament.

The case was based on a plenary session of Parliament with the Vice-President Juho Eerola (ps) had reminded Turkey, who had appeared without a mask, of the face mask recommendation in force in Parliament. Turtiainen has stated that he has health reasons not to wear the mask. He has also expressed no intention of using a visor.